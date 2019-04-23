Menu
The amazing stage steup at the Byron Bay Bluesfest in Tyagarah.
The amazing stage steup at the Byron Bay Bluesfest in Tyagarah. Marc Stapelberg
PHOTOS: Day 5 at Byron Bay Bluesfest

Marc Stapelberg
by
23rd Apr 2019 11:37 AM
THE final day of the huge music festival event saw some heavy hitters performing at the main stages including the The Saboteurs, Paul Kelly and David Gray.

St Paul and The Broken Bones, Lukas Nelson and The Promise of the Real, and Vintage Trouble all performed again proving their ability to give great performances time and again.

Julia Stone performed an emotive set while David Gray soothed the tired and weary with his melodic tones.

Samanatha Fish, Anderson East and Keb' Mo' Solo all provided great vivid performances at the Jambalaya Tent.

