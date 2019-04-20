PHOTOS: Day 3 of Bluesfest

Vintage Trouble perform at the Mojo Tent on the third day of the Byron Bay Bluesfest 2019 in Tyagarah.

Vintage Trouble perform at the Mojo Tent on the third day of the Byron Bay Bluesfest 2019 in Tyagarah. Marc Stapelberg

The magic continued on Day 3 with bands like Vintage Trouble and Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals.

Lukas Nelson and the Promise of the Real were stunning as always while Kasey Chambers performed a moving set filled with love for the Bluesfest team and artists.

Yothu Yindi and the Treaty Project performed a powerful and visually stunning performance with special guest Baker Boy walking on for the last two songs.

Colin Hay achieved a massive sing along.

St Paul and the Broken Bones continued to wow the crowds.