Vintage Trouble perform at the Mojo Tent on the third day of the Byron Bay Bluesfest 2019 in Tyagarah.
News

PHOTOS: Day 3 of Bluesfest

Marc Stapelberg
by
20th Apr 2019 11:23 PM
Photos
The magic continued on Day 3 with bands like Vintage Trouble and Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals.

Lukas Nelson and the Promise of the Real were stunning as always while Kasey Chambers performed a moving set filled with love for the Bluesfest team and artists.

Yothu Yindi and the Treaty Project performed a powerful and visually stunning performance with special guest Baker Boy walking on for the last two songs.

Colin Hay achieved a massive sing along.

St Paul and the Broken Bones continued to wow the crowds.

bluesfest bluesfest2019 byron bay bluesfest
Lismore Northern Star

