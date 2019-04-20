PHOTOS: Day 3 of Bluesfest
The magic continued on Day 3 with bands like Vintage Trouble and Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals.
Lukas Nelson and the Promise of the Real were stunning as always while Kasey Chambers performed a moving set filled with love for the Bluesfest team and artists.
Yothu Yindi and the Treaty Project performed a powerful and visually stunning performance with special guest Baker Boy walking on for the last two songs.
Colin Hay achieved a massive sing along.
St Paul and the Broken Bones continued to wow the crowds.