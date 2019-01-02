52 incredible photos from Day 2 of Falls Festival

Meg Hope of New Zealand bringing some cool aqua colours to Falls Festival in Byron Bay.

Meg Hope of New Zealand bringing some cool aqua colours to Falls Festival in Byron Bay. Marc Stapelberg

Photos View Photo Gallery

THE second day of Falls Festival saw sunny weather and powerful music bathing the green hills of the North Byron Parklands.

From Hatchie, Little May, Briggs and Tkay Maidza, audiences were treated to a plethora of music.

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, DMA's and Hilltop Hoods also took to the Valley Stage.

For two days the Howl and Moan Stage saw incredible acts belt guitar driven song after guitar driven song including Masochist, Hobo Magic, Stoker, Pineapple Lazer, Demi Casha, From Crisis to Collapse, Miniskirt and P.A.F.F

The audience could be seen wandering from stage to stage.