Ocean Alley perform at Mojo Tent at Byron Bay Bluesfest at Tyagarah on the first day.
Ocean Alley perform at Mojo Tent at Byron Bay Bluesfest at Tyagarah on the first day. Marc Stapelberg
News

PHOTOS: Day 2 Byron Bay Bluesfest

Marc Stapelberg
by
19th Apr 2019 7:15 PM
Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

THE weather was not as kind on the second day of Byron Bay Bluesfest with intermittent showers plaguing punters.

Despite the wet weather the day 2 artists kept things hot and heavy.

Meloday Angel brought her sultry guitar playing to the forefront on her second performance of the festival, while Norah Jones' smooth tones kept the crowd satisfied.

Snarky Puppy and St Paul and the Broken Bones were once again crowd favourites, while Imelda May gave her own soulful flavour to the day.

Day 2 was much busier with Iggy Pop and Tash Sultana headlining the performances.

