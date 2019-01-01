Menu
ABOVE: Ingeborg Holtmann, Carla Borgaard and Cille Stensgaard, from Denmark and Norway, enjoy a feed at Falls.
PHOTOS: Day 1 of Falls Festival Byron Bay

Marc Stapelberg
by
31st Dec 2018 11:00 PM
FOR thousands of happy punters, Falls Festival was the perfect way to finish off 2018 and welcome in 2019.

After a sweltering summer's day, the main stage line up included Hockey Dad, Ocean Alley, Cut Copy, 88Rising, Dizee Rascal plus American band Anderson.Paak & The Nationals.

And, once again, the fashionistas came out to play, with some innovative and outrageous outfits.

Today's highlights will include sets from Cub Sport, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Hilltop Hoods and Catfish and the Bottlemen.

