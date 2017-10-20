PHOTOS: Rides, animals, food and music at the Lismore Show

The North Coast National Agricultural and Industrial Society Inc has been a much loved community organisation in our region for 132 years.

The Society was formed to bring early settlers together to share knowledge about farming and also to show the world their achievements. It has always been a celebration of agriculture, ingenuity, creativity and resilience.

The show is one of the largest in NSW and Queensland outside the capital cities, and it is run by a few loyal staff members and a large number of volunteers.