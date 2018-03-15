PHOTOS: Dangerous surf smashes North Coast beaches

Authorities are warning people to be careful on the Northern Rivers coastline today and tomorrow, with dangerous surf conditions on local beaches.

A HAZARDOUS surf warning remains in place for beaches on the North Coast, with 3m swells hammering the coastline.

The warning has been issued by the Bureau of Meteorology and Surf Life Saving and is expected to be in place for at least the next 48 hours.

Beaches on the Far North Coast are likely to experience the full force of the conditions.

It is anticipated that the strong swell will continue tomorrow as the full effects from the weather system travelling down the coast become clearer in coming days.

Currently only three beaches in the most northern part of the state are patrolled during the week with lifeguards from the Australian Lifeguard Service stationed at Byron Bay Main Beach, Kingscliff Main Beach and Lennox Head.

Surf Life Saving Far North Coast duty officer Jimmy Keough said they would assess the beaches to see if they would be closed, but lifesavers are still encouraging people to stay out of the water.

"This season we've had a number of tragic drownings at our beaches and many rescues involving people getting caught in rip currents, and all of these incidents are a sobering reminder of the power of the ocean," he said.

"Please take note of the safety warnings and if you have any doubt whatsoever about your ability to handle the water it's better not to go in.

Safety tips:

Avoid rock fishing and water activities on exposed beaches/rock-shelves

Only swim at patrolled beaches, between the red & yellow flags. See www.beachsafe.org.au for patrolled locations/times

Check the official Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) forecast before undertaking rock fishing and water activities

Boaties should seek advice from Marine Rescue NSW and always wear a lifejacket

If witnessing an in-water emergency dial Triple Zero - Police

