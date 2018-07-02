PHOTOS: Crushing it at Crankfest

VINYL tragic Chris Tsemblis with LP gold at his Crankfest Sea Tea Records stall.

HIP hop dancing took over the foreshore at Evans Head on Saturday as the regions largest youth art and culture festival cranked into gear.

The Crankfest Youth Festival had something for everyone from the littlest grommet to the older folk strolling along the esplanade - acoustic guitar and singer song writing, skateboarding, surfing and scooter riding.

A colourful collection of food, drink and product stalls kept the crowds fed and watered and never mind the backdrop - the beautiful Evans River mouth and stunning Evans Head coastline.

Dance Skool's Aaron Ward had the young ones breaking some serious hip hop moves on one of two stages that showcased the region's best bands, singers, songwriters and dancers.

Performance art, exhibitions, the surfing competition, skate jam, kids activities and dance workshops were all for free, said organiser Michelle Yates.

"This festival showcases the positives in our young on the Northern Rivers,'' Ms Yates said.

"Crankfest gives kids a chance to get together on the day with their peers - everything is free, transport here is free."

She expected up to 3000 people to pour into Evans Head for Crankfest.