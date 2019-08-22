PHOTOS: The wonderful world of cacti

SOPHISTICATED APPROACH: Jesse and Cass Adams moved to the Northern Rivers to establish their landscaping and garden design consultancy, Beautiful Gardens Exotic Nursery, which features sophisticated and textural succulents and cacti plants.

WHEN passionate landscape designers Jesse and Cass Adams moved to Lismore a year ago, they decided to follow their passion for creating highly creative and low-maintenance gardens.

This dynamic duo aged 35 and 27 respectively, have created a stunning nursery and display garden in Goonellabah, where they showcase just how memorable drought-tolerant gardens can be.

Standing amidst hundreds of designer, arid and rare plants from all over the world which are displayed in an impressive landscape of stones and rocks, Ms Adams said drought-tolerant plants are very much the new green.

She said many people are surprised by just how glamorous and diverse these plants can be - any they love the fact they are so easy to care for.

"We love how architectural they are planted in the right position and they only improve with age," she said.

"This type of garden is perfect for residential, commercial, rural and small gardens as well as balcony gardens."

As gardeners across the region face dryer conditions, using plants with require less water to create a stylish garden makes perfect sense.

"They are very low maintenance and shallow-rooted so will not interfere with drains," Mr Adams said.

"Succulents also compliment the cacti and their flowers are really gorgeous."

The pair not only propagate their own plants, they also purchase mature plants and up-cycle them for clients who want a statement plant.

"We recently dug large cacti out from the garden of a 98-year-old lady in Alstonville," Ms Adams said.

"We do a lot of dig-outs for big, mature cactus when their owner wants a change, we buy them and use them for a new garden designs."

Helping clients from Coffs Harbour to the Gold Coast create their dream gardens is something which motivates the pair.

"We live and breathe gardens with our own exotic nursery," Mr Adams said.

He said clients are very involved in the design process, and the pair provide garden design, landscaping and all aspects of garden maintenance.

"Our nursery is open by appointment only and we look forward to assisting people create the dream gardens."

More details at https://beautifulgardensexoticnursery.com/ / 0432 522 913.