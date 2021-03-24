PHOTOS: Cops rescue Rappville residents from flooding
A year ago the community of Rappville was recovering from some of the worst bushfires the state had ever experienced.
Today, if you ventured into the small village south of Casino, you'll need gumboots and a boat.
And you should be extra cautious about driving.
On Wednesday March 24, 2021, Richmond Police District reported their Police Rescue crews were in the area.
There were a number of photos showing officers assisting people who needed help after their vehicles had become waterlogged.
"NSW Police Rescue crews are assisting with flood rescue operation out in Rappville today," the post said.
"Although the rain has stopped for now, please adhere to safety advice and weather warnings in the area."