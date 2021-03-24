Menu
POLICE RESCUE: Officers from Richmond Police District Police Rescue were at Rappville to assist with flood recovery and rescue operations on March 24, 2021.
News

PHOTOS: Cops rescue Rappville residents from flooding

Alison Paterson
24th Mar 2021 4:30 PM
A year ago the community of Rappville was recovering from some of the worst bushfires the state had ever experienced.

Today, if you ventured into the small village south of Casino, you'll need gumboots and a boat.

And you should be extra cautious about driving.

 

DRIVER RESCUE: Officers from Richmond Police District Police Rescue were at Rappville to assist with flood recovery and rescue operations on March 24, 2021.
On Wednesday March 24, 2021, Richmond Police District reported their Police Rescue crews were in the area.

 

RAPPVILLE RESCUES: Officers from Richmond Police District Police Rescue were at Rappville to assist with flood recovery and rescue operations on March 24, 2021.
There were a number of photos showing officers assisting people who needed help after their vehicles had become waterlogged.

 

CAR RESCUE: Officers from Richmond Police District Police Rescue were at Rappville to assist with flood recovery and rescue operations on March 24, 2021.
"NSW Police Rescue crews are assisting with flood rescue operation out in Rappville today," the post said.

"Although the rain has stopped for now, please adhere to safety advice and weather warnings in the area."

