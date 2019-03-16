PHOTOS: Community shows love for teen suffering rare cancer

GOLF FOR GEORGIA: LWGC president Tim Gilmore with Georgia's dad Adam and older brother Nick at the fundraiser.

GOLF FOR GEORGIA: LWGC president Tim Gilmore with Georgia's dad Adam and older brother Nick at the fundraiser. Alison Paterson

THE sun shone inside and out as the Lismore community rallied on Friday to help a beloved teenager battling an aggressive leukaemia.

Adam Rhodes said he was overwhelmed with the amazing support from local businesses, friends and complete strangers who came out in strength to help raise funds for life-saving treatments his daughter Georgia, 16, so desperately needs.

Standing on the putting green outside the LWGC, Mr Rhodes stood with his son Nick, 18, who had earlier this month donated Georgia some of his bone marrow to assist with her recovery.

Mr Rhodes said the family is very grateful to the kindness of friends including LWGC president Tim Gilmore and Peter Warren and the many other people who had generously donated time and money to help his daughter.

Mr Gilmore said the Lismore community has been fantastic in getting behind the event, which was fully booked within five days.

He said the club hopes to raise in excess of $10,000.

"We hope to raise more than $6000 from the golf event and then with the raffles and auction all up in excess of $10,000,” he said.

"We're here to help raise funds and more importantly spirits for Georgia and her family, with 144 people playing from as far as Tamworth and Queensland and 40 wonderful sponsors here today.”

"Georgia asked for everyone to get together on the green for a photo,” Mr Gilmore said,

Many of the golfers said they were happy to get behind the family and do what they could to help support them through this incredibly difficult and challenging time.

On October 1, 2019, Georgia was diagnosed with an extremely rare and highly aggressive form of leukaemia known as Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm (BPDCN).

She is known to be one of only three people in Australia battling this disease and one of approximately 33 world-wide.

The family and supporters have created a GoFundMe Page to cover the costs of Georgia's treatments and so far more than $13,200 has been raised of the $50,000 target.

More information at http://www.gofundme.com/conquering-cancer-for-georgia.