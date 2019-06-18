PHOTOS: Club hosts 40 years of top women's bowling

BOWLED OVER: East Lismore Ladies Bowls Club hosted 60 top players from 20 clubs at the Joyce Gaggin Memorial Bowls Tournament's 40th anniversary.. There was lots of laughter and friendly;y banter as the women showed their sporting style on the greens at this triples event.

BOWLED OVER: East Lismore Ladies Bowls Club hosted 60 top players from 20 clubs at the Joyce Gaggin Memorial Bowls Tournament's 40th anniversary.. There was lots of laughter and friendly;y banter as the women showed their sporting style on the greens at this triples event. Alison Paterson

CLUBS from Ballina cleaned up the greens when they took the top three places at the 40th anniversary of the Joyce Gaggin Memorial Bowls Tournament on Monday.

But while all the players took their games seriously, it was obvious that camaraderie was the main prize over bragging rights.

In brilliant sunshine, 60 players representing 20 teams from clubs across the Northern Rivers fought it out at the trebles competition hosted by East Lismore Women's Bowls Club.

East Lismore member Bev Leslie said it's a fabulous event which attracts some the best women bowlers in the region.

"We have 20 teams comprising three payers each contesting the event which is named in honour of Joyce Gaggin who was a founding member of East Lismore bowls Club,"she said.

"Joyce was a very good bowler."

While Ms Leslie's health does not allow her to play her beloved bowls any more, she was there to cheer on her friends from all the clubs.

"I'm delighted to see so many talented players are so enthusiastic to be part of this event,"she said.

"We have members, including multiple team entries from clubs at Alstonville, Ballina, Casino, East Lismore, Evans Head, Lennox Head, Lismore Workers Sports Club, South Lismore and Lismore Heights."

Keen Evans Head player, Alice Powell, has been competing in the event for more than two decades.

"I've been playing in this tournament for 26 years," she said with a smile.

"What can I say, I love playing here at East Lismore."

East Lismore Women's Club secretary, Bea Bouveng, was said the first prize was $80, second $60 and the third placed team took home $30 between them.

"This event is more about fun and friendship," she said.

"We really welcome new members of any age and fitness level to come along on a Wednesday morning."

Lone male on the green and tournament umpire Bob Adams, said it was always a pleasure to officiate the annual event.

"They are a good group of players," he said.

Results - East Lismore 40th Anniversary Joyce Gaggin Memorial Bowls Tournament

Winners - Ballina RSL - P.Weller, A.Hewitt, K.Innes

Second - Ballina - K Hewit L Earea, J.Jones

Third - Ballina - W.Threadcate, J.Pike, L.Morton.