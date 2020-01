Paul and Marita Lindsay have grown up watching the Brunswick Heads Woodchop competition.

EVERY year, hundreds of people visit Brunswick Heads in January for the Festival of the Fish n’ Chips.

The highlight of the event is the woodchop competition, attracting competitors from across the country and around the world.

Men, women, veterans and juniors contested 34 events, including two Australian championship titles.