The local Aboriginal boys' dance group perform during the annual Ballina Shire NAIDOC Week walk in Ballina on July 8.
News

PHOTOS: Children encouraged to be proud of their culture

Graham Broadhead
by
8th Jul 2019 1:00 PM
THE message was loud at clear at the Ballina Shire NAIDOC Week celebrations in Ballina on Monday, July 8.

Several speakers echoed the theme of Voice Treaty Truth, saying the young Aboriginal children of the shire should be proud of their Aboriginality.

Elder Lester Moran, who MCed the ceremony following the walk along River St, told the hundreds of people who gathered at the Ballina Visitor Information Centre that people need to be told the "truth or our country”, a treaty is needed and the young children were the future.

Elder Nancy Walke, in her Welcome to Country, said "what happened in the past clouds our future”.

"We need you to learn for our healing,” she said.

Ballina's mayor, Cr David Wright, paused for a moment to tell the gathering he understood some people in the community didn't believe what he has said at other community events when referring to working towards greater recognition and reconciliation of Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal communities.

"I tell you from the bottom of my heart, I do,” he said.

For information on the celebrations to be held throughout this week, see Ballina Shire Council's website.

