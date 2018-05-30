Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Car fire
Breaking

PHOTOS: Van on fire in industrial estate

Hamish Broome
by
30th May 2018 12:26 PM

FIREFIGHTERS are police are attending the scene of a car fire in the Byron Bay industrial estate.

A NSW Fire and Rescue media spokesman said one crew from Byron Bay station arrived on the scene at 12.10pm to find a car alight.

"They got to work extinguishing that fire and making the area safe."

"The crew were finished off on the scene just after 12.45."

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 


Tweed-Byron Police District Sergeant Jason Dowds said a triple-0 call notified police at approximately 12.10pm.

Tweed-Byron Police District Sergeant Jason Dowds said a triple-0 call notified police at approximately 12.10pm.

byron bay industrial estate car fire
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Terrifying yowie had 'massive sex organs'

    premium_icon Terrifying yowie had 'massive sex organs'

    News SPECIAL REPORT: A professional Yowie hunter has revealed some of high-tech secrets of his trade - and about the time he had his own 'life changing' encounter.

    • 30th May 2018 11:56 AM
    Which Northern Rivers town is about to get the NBN?

    premium_icon Which Northern Rivers town is about to get the NBN?

    News New connections set to rollout across this major town

    • 30th May 2018 12:00 PM
    70-year-old's frightening wait for help with no phone signal

    premium_icon 70-year-old's frightening wait for help with no phone signal

    News It took her half an hour to crawl 10m so she could call an ambulance

    Child sex offender didn't tell cops about online dating

    premium_icon Child sex offender didn't tell cops about online dating

    Crime He also failed to tell police about regular access to partner's kids

    • 30th May 2018 12:00 PM

    Local Partners