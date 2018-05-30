PHOTOS: Van on fire in industrial estate

FIREFIGHTERS are police are attending the scene of a car fire in the Byron Bay industrial estate.

A NSW Fire and Rescue media spokesman said one crew from Byron Bay station arrived on the scene at 12.10pm to find a car alight.

"They got to work extinguishing that fire and making the area safe."

"The crew were finished off on the scene just after 12.45."

Tweed-Byron Police District Sergeant Jason Dowds said a triple-0 call notified police at approximately 12.10pm.

