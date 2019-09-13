PHOTOS: Can Souths relive 1993 grand final glory?

South Lismore took on Thistles in the 1992 soccer grand final at Oakes Oval.

THE year was 1993, Paul Keating had just won "an unwinnable election" and Meat Loaf's I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That) was topping the charts.

It was also the last time South Lismore made an appearance in a premier grade soccer grand final.

This year, the 26-year drought was broken, with the South Lismore Celtics winning their way into the grand final, to be played at Oakes Oval next Saturday - September 21.

It is a big achievement with the club only two years back in the competition after a 15-year hiatus from the top grade.

To commemorate the feat, we dug into our archives and uncovered images from their 1992 grand final appearance against Thistles.

The game was also held at Oakes Oval, but it wasn't Souths' year, with Thistles taking the crown.

They redeemed themselves the following year, taking a "stunning" win over Lismore Workers.

Souths were trailing 1-0 with only two minutes left to play.

Correspondent Mark Robinson called it a "miraculous late comeback", with game-breaking striker and golden boot winner Brett Towner scoring in the dying stages to force the game into sudden-death.

Towner sealed the win just minutes later before a stunned crowd, who could not believe the sudden reversal of fortune.

The Northern Star reported Souths' win "triggered scenes of jubilation among Souths players and supporters, with none happier than coach John Percival, who will now retire with the ultimate achievement - the premiership double - safely etched in the record books".

Can Souths etch another entry in the history books next weekend and take the fairytale win? Only time will tell.