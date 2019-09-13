Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
South Lismore took on Thistles in the 1992 soccer grand final at Oakes Oval.
South Lismore took on Thistles in the 1992 soccer grand final at Oakes Oval. The Northern Star
News

PHOTOS: Can Souths relive 1993 grand final glory?

Cathy Adams
by
13th Sep 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE year was 1993, Paul Keating had just won "an unwinnable election" and Meat Loaf's I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That) was topping the charts.

It was also the last time South Lismore made an appearance in a premier grade soccer grand final.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

This year, the 26-year drought was broken, with the South Lismore Celtics winning their way into the grand final, to be played at Oakes Oval next Saturday - September 21.

It is a big achievement with the club only two years back in the competition after a 15-year hiatus from the top grade.

To commemorate the feat, we dug into our archives and uncovered images from their 1992 grand final appearance against Thistles.

The game was also held at Oakes Oval, but it wasn't Souths' year, with Thistles taking the crown. 

They redeemed themselves the following year, taking a "stunning" win over Lismore Workers.

Souths were trailing 1-0 with only two minutes left to play. 

Correspondent Mark Robinson called it a "miraculous late comeback", with game-breaking striker and golden boot winner Brett Towner scoring in the dying stages to force the game into sudden-death.

Towner sealed the win just minutes later before a stunned crowd, who could not believe the sudden reversal of fortune.

The Northern Star reported Souths' win "triggered scenes of jubilation among Souths players and supporters, with none happier than coach John Percival, who will now retire with the ultimate achievement - the premiership double - safely etched in the record books".

Can Souths etch another entry in the history books next weekend and take the fairytale win? Only time will tell.

More Stories

grand final northern rivers sport soccer south lismore
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    'Superhero' fireys battled 20m high flames to save home

    premium_icon 'Superhero' fireys battled 20m high flames to save home

    News SHE told fireys to let her home burn instead of putting themselves in danger, but they fought 20m high flames to save it.

    Teacher 'deeply traumatised' after stabbing, court hears

    premium_icon Teacher 'deeply traumatised' after stabbing, court hears

    Crime 32-year-old faces court over stabbing at Byron Bay Public School

    SHOCKING: 15 native birds found dead after poison attack

    premium_icon SHOCKING: 15 native birds found dead after poison attack

    Environment Investigation into slaughter on protected bird species

    The Ballina unit that sold for $1 million

    premium_icon The Ballina unit that sold for $1 million

    News It was described as an "immaculate” apartment