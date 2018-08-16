Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MUSTER READY: Setting up nice and early for this year's Muster is Kevie Meredith.
MUSTER READY: Setting up nice and early for this year's Muster is Kevie Meredith. Renee Albrecht
News

PHOTOS: Campers keen with 8 sleeps left before Gympie Muster

JOSH PRESTON
by
16th Aug 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EXCITED newcomers and familiar faces alike have continued filing in to the Amamoor Creek State Forest grounds as the countdown to this year's Gympie Music Muster heats up.

Earlybird campers spent Wednesday constructing their "castles" while volunteers worked on developing the five stages ahead of opening day next Thursday.

Muster Marketing Manager Lori Hoffmann said the "hive of activity" at the site had only increased excitement levels for one of Australia's biggest festivals.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

MORE MUSTER STORIES

*50 volunteers at Muster working bee

*Muster-goers line up to claim sites as the Rope Off begins

*HE'S BACK: Country music star returns to Gympie Muster

"It takes a village to build the Muster, and we're looking at thousands of volunteers and something like 15,000 volunteering hours going into the preparation," Ms Hoffmann said.

"This one of the very few festivals with camping and music, the camaraderie in the campground is what makes our festival so amazing."

While the anticipation is hotting up, campers are cooling down during the frosty winter nights at the site, with Ms Hoffmann advising all future arrivals to "rug up".

Dry and dusty conditions have also called potential fire restrictions to mind, but no ban has yet been placed.

"Campfire rules are determined by the rural fire brigade, depending on changing weather conditions​. At this point, there is no fire ban ... but fires need to be contained within a fire ring," Ms Hoffmann said.

"The Rural Fire Brigade will make the call moving forward. If people are unsure, they should check with the camp wardens."

amamoor amamoor state forest country music country music festival gympie muster gympiemuster2018 gympie news gympie region music festival photo gallery pre-muster party
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Terrifying break-ins have residents on edge

    premium_icon Terrifying break-ins have residents on edge

    Crime IN ONE nightmare incident a man, who was found hiding in the garage, left behind female underwear and blood in the sink.

    Lismore CBD rescue plan a 'long time coming'

    premium_icon Lismore CBD rescue plan a 'long time coming'

    Council News Bold initiative passes 6 votes to 5

    'Living hell': Airbnb style holiday letting a 'cancer'

    premium_icon 'Living hell': Airbnb style holiday letting a 'cancer'

    Business "We don't have neighbours... we have strangers, coming and going".

    How an 'enormous' pothole ruined tourist's Lismore holiday

    premium_icon How an 'enormous' pothole ruined tourist's Lismore holiday

    News It's official: Lismore roads are worse than those in Queensland

    Local Partners