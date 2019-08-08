PHOTOS: Business community checks out new airport

Graham Broadhead Full Profile Login to follow

BALLINA Shire Council put a twist on the business community's "buy local" campaign to also encourage the community to "fly local".

Council's airport staff invited members of chambers of commerce from the region to check out the newly refurbished departure lounge at the Ballina Byron Gateway Airport in the hope that more people will check in for their flights locally.

The lounge area and can accommodate enough people to service two planes at once, and the new drop-off, pick-up plaza outside also is now finished.