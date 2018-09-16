Menu
Yesterday afternoon NC Crew responded to a fire at Boorabee Crk with Kyogle Headquarters Rural Fire Brigade AND Bentley RFB.
PHOTOS: Bushfire threatened multiple structures

JASMINE BURKE
16th Sep 2018 10:47 AM

MULTIPLE structures were saved thanks to fire crews who responded to a fire at Boorabee Crk yesterday afternoon.

The fire alert on RFS said the incident was at 374 Boorabee Creek Rd, Boorabee Park.

 

North Casino Rural Fire Brigade - Fairy Hill said NC Crew responded to a fire at Boorabee Crk with Kyogle Headquarters Rural Fire Brigade AND Bentley RFB.

"It was hard going but the crew worked very hard and saved multiple structures," the Facebook post said.

"Unfortunately we couldn't get the fire out, but we did save structures and all crew on the ground can go home proud of the effort they put in."

High Fire Danger is forecast for today in the Northern Rivers across all council areas.

 

  • Richmond Valley
  • Tweed
bushfire northern rivers
Lismore Northern Star

