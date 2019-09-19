Robot coming from Sydney to deal with suspected bomb

UPDATE, 11am: POLICE are waiting on specialist resources to attend after an improvised explosive device was found in a laneway at Mullumbimby this morning.

Detective Inspector Matt Kehoe said a man found the device near the Commonwealth Bank around 7.30am.

"Rescue and bomb disposal staff are here examining the device and we are awaiting on specialist resources to attend," he said.

"We're certainly treating it as a real device hence the exclusion zone in place and we are happy with the precautions in place.

"Our investigations are ongoing.

"It may be an operation that will extend for some hours."

UPDATE, 9.55am: A MULLUMBIMBY cafe owner said she had been told police were dealing with a pipe bomb in the alleyway near the Commonwealth Bank.

Eva Angeli, from The Other Joint, said she realised something was wrong as soon as she saw emergency crews arriving in town.

"I saw the police arriving into the back street and thought, 'uh-oh, what's going on'," she said.

"My milkman came in and he knows everything…so he gave me the inside scoop, and I was like, 'what? No'.

"So there was a pipe bomb found behind the bank.

"Nothing like this has happened in Mullum before."

Police are expected to make a formal statement in the near future.

Original story: PARTS of Mullumbimby are in lockdown today after a suspicious device was found in an alleyway near a bank.

Tweed-Byron District Police Detective Inspector Matt Kehoe confirmed a "device" had been found in the alley at the back of the Commonwealth Bank.

He said police had not received a phone call, and there was no note with the device, so police did not yet know who was responsible for it.

Det Insp Kehoe said the emergency operation was likely to continue for most of the day.

A bomb-disposal robot is being brought up from Sydney.

Byron Shire Council general manager, Mark Arnold, said the council was informed of the incident around 7.30am.

The council building has been evacuated.

The council will operate from the visitor centre and the depot at Byron Bay today.