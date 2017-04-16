PHOTOS: Bluesfest Day 3 in pictures

The Doobie Brothers play at the Mojo Stage at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

DAY three continued the delightful array of music across the spectrum of Blues and Roots and had punters and fans alike frothing for more.

The Doobie Brothers headlined on the Mojo Stage, while Buddy Guy invoked some serious blues tones and squeals on his guitar in what was surely one of the top performances for the festival.

Vintage Trouble were once again on hand to thrill crowds as was a moving performance by Nakho and Medicine for the people.

Beth Hart wowed audiences with her voice, and Irish Mythen performed a fantastic set at the Jambalaya Stage at Bluesfest in Byron Bay.

Corinne Bailey Rae was absolutely stunning as she walked on stage bathed in light and had audiences of all ages enraptured.

Tonight Santanna, one of the major draw-cards this year, is playing at 7:30pm.