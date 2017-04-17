PHOTOS: Bluesfest 2017 Day 4 in pictures

Fans absolutely loved Madness' performance at the Mojo stage on Sunday.

While Santana was the obvious attraction on Day 4 of Bluesfest there were plenty of other artists who delivered wonderful, dynamic and invigorating performances on the day.

Mavis Staples had such a friendly, calm demeanour that everyone could not help but smile and start grooven to her soulful lines.

Remi provided a funky hip-hop set which proved why he is one of Australia's fastest rising hip-hop artists.

Michael Kiwanuka soul music was surprisingly dark and moody and provided depth to the line-up on Day 4.

Madness, an english ska band, had it's own largescale fanbase stretching across different age groups with many fans sporting band t-shirts on Day 4.

Neil Finn will perform today at the CrossRoads stage 8:30pm.