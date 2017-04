Trombone Shorty plays the Mojo Stage at Bluesfest at Tyagrah in Byron Bay.

Day 2 was jam packed with a stellar line-up and amazing crowd.

It was a day of covers, with Rickie Lee Jones singing David Bowie's Rebel Rebel, Jimmy Buffett sang Neil Finn's Weather With You and Gregory Porter performed The Temptations' Papa Was a Rolling Stone.

And speaking of Porter, the American of the velvet voice offered one of the most accomplished shows of the evening.