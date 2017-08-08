PHOTOS: Best and Less reopens in sales style

Alison Paterson Full Profile Login to follow

BRIGHTLY coloured balloons and crowds of shoppers signalled the reopening of Lismore's Best & Less store on Thursday was a huge success.

After suffering extensive flood damage in the ex-Cyclone Debbie disaster and going through a significant renovation,the Keen St shop was jam-packed as loyal and new customers flocked to snap up a bargain.

Regional manager Mary Louise Phillips, store manager Julie Roebuck and assistant manager Caitlin Cheffins were on hand to support staff who were flat out keeping up with sales.

"I'm ecstatic to be able to see our wonderful customers here today," Ms Roebuck said.