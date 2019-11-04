Behind the scenes look at famous music studio

A NORTH Coast recording studio that has been a creative hub for dozens of famous musicians has given people a behind the scenes look at the facility.

On Sunday, RockingHorse music studio opened its doors to public for a special charity event.

The iconic property underwent a major renovation in 2017 to elevate the experience for today's artists.

The four-bedroom luxury accommodation, with resort-style swimming pool and modern entertainment facilities, offers artists a creative retreat to produce and record albums.

Property owner Taryn McGregor said after she bought the property almost four years ago, she couldn't bring herself to remove the studio.

"It seemed like such a devastating thing to remove from the industry, but also from Byron Bay. It has such an iconic history," she said.

"When we got here, this music studio was one of the unknown quantities.

"We had no idea what we were buying, so it became a really big discussion around being committed to re-opening it."

RockingHorse Studios has been an incubator for inspiring artists since the early 1990s and has seen music made by world-leading musicians including Wolfmother, The Charlie Packers, Mental as Anything, Rhubarb, Eurogliders, The Cruel Sea, The Screaming Jets, Youthu Yindi, Olivia Newton-John, Delta Goodrem and Brian Cadd.

On Sunday guests were invited to the 29-hectare property to listen to live performances under a large marquee in the front yard by an all female line up of musicians - So-Fi, Sophie Ozard, Dorah Jacson, Angie Hudson and Blondie the DJ.

There was gourmet wood-fired pizza and Brookie's cocktails.

The event aimed to raised money for Support Act, a non-for-profit offering financial assistance to Australian musicians, and invited the public to learn about the evolution of the studio.

"It's a professional studio with some amazing gear that you just don't get your hands on today," Ms McGregor said.

Ms McGregor said they aimed to make the studio affordable and accessible for all artists, so they have a space to create away from technology and the 'normal throws of life'.

Over the last couple of years, Rockin Horse has attracted bands such as Ocean Alley and Sticky Fingers, Hiatus Kaiyote and a lot of local garage bands who have recorded albums at the studio.