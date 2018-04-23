PHOTOS: Behind the scenes at the Spirit Festival

FANTASTIC FESTIVAL: The 2018 Byron Spirit Festival involved 3000 people over three days and despite rain on Sunday, the positive vibe persisted amongst guests, stall-holders, visitors and locals.

FANTASTIC FESTIVAL: The 2018 Byron Spirit Festival involved 3000 people over three days and despite rain on Sunday, the positive vibe persisted amongst guests, stall-holders, visitors and locals. Alison Paterson

GOOD vibes were strong enough to persevere through stormy weather at the Byron Spirit Festival on the weekend.

While the outside spaces were drenched, inside the Cavanbah Centre at Byron Bay was a sense of light and a rainbow spectrum which went way beyond the clothing.

From yoga to jewellery, clothing to massage, there were also workshops on Conscious Relationships, Rites of Passage, Nutrition and Holistic Business.

The festival, which was also held at the nearby Elements of Byron, once again showed the diverse spirit of the region.

Festival co-director Kate Little said the sixth year of the event continued to get better each time.

"It's been a great engagement on different levels,” she said.

"We will see 3000 people at the festival and 80 per cent are from out of the area, which is wonderful.”

Ms Little said the feedback from festival guests had been extremely positive.

"People coming out of workshops have said they feel recharged and full of energy,” she said.

"We have had people do workshops they never before thought about.”

One of the marvellous things about the festival is it offers people the opportunity to allow themselves to connect with others on a genuine level and feel spiritually nourished, MsLittle said.

"With the increase in urban environments and the increase in the busyness of lives, people are missing the feeling of being connected to a community,” she said.

"I feel there's a deep craving to being to a community and find an experience we can be part of which celebrates our diversity.”

Ms Little said the Free Spirit Village was open to the ticketed and non-ticketed guests.

Ms Little said the area, which featured more than 30 stalls that offered vegetarian food, craft, clothes, healing sessions, music and presentations with mini-workshops, meant people who could not afford to buy tickets could still attend

and feel they were a part of the overall festival.