PHOTOS: Beer buddies wear the white ribbons

Kyogle CWA Evening Branch at the Fairymount Festival street parade.
by Susanna Freymark

ELEVEN breweries. Thirty craft beers. Only $20 for six beer tastings.

The second Northern Rivers Craft Beer and Cider Festival at the Clydesdale Steakhouse in Casino was run by the Casino Rotary Club.

The day wasn't only about drinking beer.

The Australian Society for Beer Drinking Ladies, founded by Casino's Ainsley Carpenter, was a way to enjoy the day and support the white ribbon cause against domestic violence.

"I'm the mum of four girls and two step daughters,” Ms Carpenter said.

Wearing black t-shirts and white ribbon caps, the group stood out at the festival.

Shawn Gill was one of the men wearing a support t-shirt with - I am making a noise to end violence against women - on it.

"I got behind it because the stats blew my mind” Mr Gill said.

In Kyogle at the Fairymount Festival, thousands gathered to see the street parade.

