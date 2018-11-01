PHOTOS: Beautiful Northern Rivers through your eyes

Menu
The crowd looks through the gallery at the opening of the 2018 JADA.

1st Nov 2018 9:00 AM

PHOTOS submitted by our readers this week are simply stunning.

They show the beauty and diversity of our region - from farm paddocks to the ocean shore - and offer a unique view of the Northern Rivers.

The photographers display an eye for a great image and a talent for capturing the world around them.

If you would like to share your images, upload them to our Facebook site on Monday evenings, with a description of the image.

A gallery of images are available to see below, go to our Facebook site to see more.

 

