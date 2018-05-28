Menu
Morgans Financial Winter Ball for Our Kids.
Morgans Financial Winter Ball for Our Kids. Amy Baxter
PHOTOS: Beautiful event raises $25,000 for Our Kids

Samantha Poate
by
28th May 2018
OUR Kids' annual Winter Ball was a success, raising more than $25,000 for new paediatric equipment.

Fundraising coordinator Rebekka Battista said more than 330 people turned up with the wallets open to the black tie event held at Lismore Turf Club on Saturday night.

"People came prepared to be generous and they certainly were," she said.

The money raised will go towards paying for 14 paediatric scales for all hospitals on the North Coast, as well as towards the joint fundraising campaign between Morgan's Financial and Our Kids to buy cosytherm cots for Lismore Base Hospital.

"I just want to say a huge 'thank you' to everyone who helped us to create such a beautiful event," Mrs Battista said.

"It takes a village to put on an event like this one."

Lismore Northern Star

