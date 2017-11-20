Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

PHOTOS: Former school captain named Bangalow Showgirl

Maisie Morrow, winner of the Land Sydney Royal Easter Showgirl 2017, with winner of 2017 Bangalow Showgirl competition Neve Kelly, and last year's winner Isobel Boyle ,who officially opened this year's show.
Maisie Morrow, winner of the Land Sydney Royal Easter Showgirl 2017, with winner of 2017 Bangalow Showgirl competition Neve Kelly, and last year's winner Isobel Boyle ,who officially opened this year's show. Christian Morrow
Christian Morrow
by

BANGALOW Show turned on the fun over the weekend, celebrating its 120th year, with crowds descending on the historic showgrounds to celebrate the town's rural origins.

Rain came and went but no one at the show was complaining - no one who makes a living off the land ever complains about good rain after a dry spell.

Last year's Byron Bay High School captain Neve Kelly was crowned Bangalow Showgirl for 2017.

She was welcomed into the role by Maisie Morrow, the Land Sydney Royal Easter Showgirl 2017, with last year's Bangalow Showgirl Isabel Boyle officially opening proceedings.

Just outside the main ring it was a bitter sweet moment for Dorothy and Noel Thomas, who presented Toowoomba's Ryan Wallen with the Danny Thomas Memorial Trophy as overall point score champion in the Working Stockhorse and Camp Draft competition.

The cup is named in memory of Dorothy and Noel's son Danny who died in a farming accident in 2009 at Tenterfield.

"Danny was our eldest son and it's lovely to see the trophy keeping his memory going as he lived and breathed horses," Dorothy said.

"He was a wonderful son who left behind a wife and three beautiful children, all of whom are all following his passion for horses."

There was a packed program of boot scooting, burger eating, lawnmower racing, trots, bush poetry, produce auctioning and pickle judging before the whole thing wrapped up for 2017 with the ever popular fireworks display.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Topics:  120th bagnalow show bangalow show danny thomas memorial trophy photos

Lismore Northern Star
Could the Northern Rivers be a solar superpower?

Could the Northern Rivers be a solar superpower?

A NEW report outlines how the North Coast can assist in making the NSW electrical system 100% renewable.

WATCH: Lismore firies' new subwoofer safety rumbler

FIREFIGHTER RUMBLE: NSW Fire and Rescue Lismore senior firefighters Scott Peterson and Matt Bell and leading firefighter Adam Cormick love their new low-frequency 'rumbler' siren, which alerts inattentive drivers and headphone-wearing pedestrians their appliance is on their way to assist at an emergency incident.

You won't miss this crew when they arrive at an incident

Curtin raised on Nats' 2019 Lismore election bid

Tregeagle macadamia farmer Austin Curtin out-polled Tenterfield mayor Peter Petty, and real estate agent Andrew Gordon, at the Nationals' second community-wide pre-selection poll on Saturday.

Grassroots member with no political experience candidate for Lismore

HEAD ON: Footage shows cars ablaze

Two cars burst into flames after they were involved in a head on collision on the Pacific Highway at Ulmarra on Sunday, 19th November, 2017.

The Pacific Highway has been re-opened after a fiery crash.

Local Partners