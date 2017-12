Bangalow residents protest planned parking metres in the main street of the town.

BYRON Shire Council has temporarily backed down on paid parking scheme in Bangalow following a meeting with the Chamber of Commerce and community led protest.

Bangalow Chamber of Commerce President Jo Millar said the meeting was very positive as council made the decision to postpone works until after the council meeting on Thursday morning.

Yesterday protestors lined the streets of Bangalow in an attempt to halt the Byron Shire Council from starting installation on the meters.