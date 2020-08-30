PHOTOS: Ballina triumphs over Wollongbar Alstonville

BALLINA Seahorses have overcome a gallant Wollongbar Alstonville side to secure the Dane Cupitt shield in a tight game.

In front of a good sized crowd, with both sides well-represented in the stands, the action started with a pair of early tries to both sides in yesterday’s game.

Wollongbar Alstonville found joy in barging their way across the try line as they used their apparent strength advantage.

Ballina was content to make use of their quick hands which gave them plenty of opportunities on the wing which allowed Joel Noble and Samisoi Yamai to score.

The second half saw more of the same as Wollongbar and Ballina seemingly went try-for-try towards the latter stages of the half.

Tempers flared as the game remained close with players from both sides joining in a late game scuffle which saw the referee issue multiple sin bins.

Ballina steadied late on and proved victorious as they edged out Wollongbar Alstonville 46-45 in a high scoring affair and secured the Dane Cupitt shield.