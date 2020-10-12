Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
All the action as Ballina and Casino faced off for a spot in the NRRRL grand final.
All the action as Ballina and Casino faced off for a spot in the NRRRL grand final.
News

PHOTOS: Ballina swoops into NRRRL grand final

Adam Daunt
12th Oct 2020 11:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

BALLINA Seagulls are through to the 2020 NRRRL A-Grade Grand Final after a convincing win over the Casino Cougars on Sunday.

Seagulls started brightly in the first quarter and made their good ball movement count as they shot out to a 18-0 lead early.

It looked incredibly one-sided as Anthony Colman extended Ballina’s lead once again with another try but Casino responded via Noah King and a Gary Roberts conversion to get six points on the board.

Any thought of a Casino comeback was snuffed out quickly as a succession of tries to Ballina including Zac Beecher and Michael Dwane built the lead back out to 38-6.

Casino added a late try to take the score to 38-12 which was good reward for a well-worked set which spread Ballina’s defensive line.

The performance continues a great year for the Seagulls as all four grades are in their respective grand finals next week.

The Seagulls will host Marist Brothers in the NRRRL Grand Final next Saturday at Kingsford Park.

Photos
View Gallery
ballina seagulls casino cougars northernriverscommunity northernriverssport nrrrl nrrrl competition nrrrl grand final nrrrl season
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Dan’s right hand man resigns

      Dan’s right hand man resigns
      • 12th Oct 2020 10:37 AM

      Top Stories

        'Idiot' driver torches car, starts bushfire in East Lismore

        Premium Content 'Idiot' driver torches car, starts bushfire in East Lismore

        News POLICE said the vehicle was deliberately torched after a dangerous pursuit through the Lismore area.

        CONFIRMED: Free parking to end around Lismore base hospital

        Premium Content CONFIRMED: Free parking to end around Lismore base hospital

        News THE Health Services Union called on Mayor Isaac Smith to retain free on-street...

        Man not 'impaired’ when allegedly stabbing ex, court hears

        Premium Content Man not 'impaired’ when allegedly stabbing ex, court hears

        News The Crown Prosecution has ultimately rejected his manslaughter plea

        Even ‘man caves’ in Byron Bay can sell for record price

        Premium Content Even ‘man caves’ in Byron Bay can sell for record price

        Property WORK on the development is expected to begin before the end of the year, but...