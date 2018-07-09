PHOTOS: Ballina celebrates our 'deadly' women

THE FUTURE: Emerson Roberts took part in Monday's NAIDOC Week walk in Ballina.

THE FUTURE: Emerson Roberts took part in Monday's NAIDOC Week walk in Ballina. Graham Broadhead

WITH the theme "Because of her, we can”, it was not surprising that the late Aunty Bertha Kapeen was mentioned at Monday's NAIDOC Week walk and celebration in Ballina.

Reninya Roberts spoke to the 350 or so people who took part in the walk along River St and attended the official ceremony at the Ballina Visitor Information Centre.

While she "thanked all the women who have gone before us,” she said the late Bundjalung Elder "set the standard for young people.”

Aunty Bertha, who passed away last year, was well known and an active advocate in the Ballina community.

Ms Roberts also paid tribute to her grandmother.

"I watched her resilience over 90 years as she faced struggles,” Mr Roberts said.

But she said those "very strong, staunch” women she grew up with made her the person she is today.

State Member for Ballina, Tamara Smith, told the gathering she would like to one day see an Aboriginal person as mayor of Ballina Shire.

And as the first female Member for Ballina, she also said she would like to see an Aboriginal woman representing the electorate.

David Kapeen said there were "a lot of deadly (great) women” in Ballina.