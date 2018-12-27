Menu
Ballina Boxing Day Races in full swing.
PHOTOS: Ballina Boxing Day races

27th Dec 2018 12:59 AM

WHILE Boxing Day is known for shoppers pounding the pavement in search of a deal, in Ballina it is known for something quite different.

Ballina Jockey Club general manager Matthew Bertram said it was one of the most traditional days on the Ballina racing calender.

Mr Bertram said the day held high importance as it was steeped in history.

According to the club archives, the Ballina Cup was first run on Boxing Day in 1914.

The winner was a horse called Poor Tom carrying the weight of 7 stone 11 pounds (49.5kg) with Hailshot second and Woodburn third.

The prize money for the 1917 race was recorded as $190.

"It used to be the cup day in Ballina until early in the 1900s,” Mr Bertram said.

"Even for the first several years of the lifespan of the jockey club it was always centred around that day.”

He said the Boxing Day races had since become more focused on creating an environment where family and friends could gather at this festive time of year.

ballina boxing day races horse racing
Lismore Northern Star

