PHOTOS: Ballina Anzac Day march

There was a ;arge turnout for the Anzac Day march from near the Ballina Court House to the Ballina RSL where tributes were laid to fallen soldiers. Marc Stapelberg

A LARGE turnout of hundreds of people filled the RSL Memorial Park to mark the 104th anniversary of the landing of Australian and New Zealand troops at Gallipoli.

Although the weather was kind and no rain or wind was present many people still rugged up.

Ex-serviceman, school captains, serving military personnel, families, and community leaders including Mayor David Wright, gathered around the cenotaph at Memorial Park after the march.

Moving speeches were given before tributes were laid at the cenotaph.