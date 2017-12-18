PHOTOS: Baby animals cause a fuss at aged care home

SO CUTE: Whiddon Group Kyogle resident Nancy Thomas meets a duckling during the My Best Week program.

THERE were plenty of smiling faces when baby animals were brought into a Kyogle aged-care home yesterday.

Residents of Whiddon Group Kyogle had a friendly visit from Kyogle Rural Youth and their puppies, ducklings, kittens, a hamster, goats and a potty calf.

The Whiddon Group's Activities Coordinator Naomi Fuller said it was really important for their clients to participate in activities such as these, as more than 70 per cent of their client base lived on a farm at some point in their lives.

"Most of our residents here are from rural properties so they miss their animals and grandchildren so it is a really nice way to share both of those with them," Mrs Fuller said.

"Everybody loves a baby animal, something small they can cuddle and spend time with."

"It brings a smile to their face and a smile to ours."

It is a favourite event for Whiddon Group resident Dorothy Carmody.

She said it makes her feel more at home having grown up with animals her entire life.

"I think they are managed well, and that's a big thing when people are handling animals," Dorothy said.

Her favourite animal of the day was either the potty calf or the puppies, after spending plenty of time petting both throughout the morning.

Director of Care Services Kathy Gibson said the activity was part of their My Life Program.

"Every client here at Whiddon Group Kyogle has a chance to have their My Best Week and several of our clients wanted to have animals to celebrate the best week for them," Mrs Gibson said.

"Our clients love to see the kids play with the animals as much as they do like playing with the animals themselves."

One of Australia's first lady strappers, Tess Bishop, was one of these residents who requested the activity, having grown up with a menagerie of animals on her property.

Mrs Fuller said as a child Tess cared for puppies, kittens and kangaroos.

"Tess has always had animals in her life, she grew up in a home that trained horses for equestrian and racing," Mrs Fuller said.