Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ARCHIBALD THRILLS: Lismore Regional Gallery held a sold-out gala event on April 17 to welcome 2018 Archibald Prize winner Yvette Coppersmith (here in conversation with gallery director Brett Adlington) to the opening of the travelling exhibition.
ARCHIBALD THRILLS: Lismore Regional Gallery held a sold-out gala event on April 17 to welcome 2018 Archibald Prize winner Yvette Coppersmith (here in conversation with gallery director Brett Adlington) to the opening of the travelling exhibition. Alison Paterson
Art & Theatre

PHOTOS: Art lovers flock to Archibald Prize exhibition

Alison Paterson
by
18th Apr 2019 11:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

YOU could have heard a pin drop as the 2018 Archibald Prize winner Yvette Goldsmith spoke about creating the painting which saw her take out the most prestigious prize for Australian portraiture.

On Wednesday evening the Lismore Regional Gallery was packed to capacity as art-lovers from all over the region attend a gala event to celebrate the 2018 Archibald Exhibition and to welcome Ms Coppersmith.

Gallery director spoke with Ms Coppersmith and the audience was enthralled as the vivacious artist talked them through the process of creating 'Self portrait after George Lambert'.

Mr Adlington's well-thought questions and comments encouraged Ms Coppersmith to expand on her initial concept of paint inspirational prime minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern.

"Jacinda Ardern wasn't available but I thought I might channel something of her in my self-portrait,” Ms Coppersmith said.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Now in its 97th year, the Archibald Prize has been held annually since 1921.

The open competition, the Archibald Prize is judged by the trustees of the Art Gallery of New South Wales.

Entries to the Archibald Prize must be painted in the past year from at least one live sitting.

After the conversation, guests were invited to view the exhibition and meet Ms Goldsmith.

Once again the Lismore Regional Gallery showed it is worth its weight in gold.

The Young Archies finalists are on display from 18 April to 16 June with the winners announced at the Peggy Popart Tour, 11.30am Sun May 12.

More information here.

art gallery brett adlington lismore regional lismore regional gallery young archies yvette coppersmith
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Casino babysitter to be sentenced over fatal crash

    premium_icon Casino babysitter to be sentenced over fatal crash

    Crime COURTENEY Pearl Matthews will face court today over a crash on the Bruxner Highway that killed a four-year-old girl.

    Car involved in fatal hit-and-run found abandoned in bush

    Car involved in fatal hit-and-run found abandoned in bush

    Crime Police have been urging the driver of the vehicle to come forward

    Council ramps up water restrictions as dry spell lingers

    Council ramps up water restrictions as dry spell lingers

    Environment The new restrictions are in place from today

    • 18th Apr 2019 12:00 PM
    Casino early education centre wins national award

    premium_icon Casino early education centre wins national award

    News The centre has taken out the award for the second year in a row