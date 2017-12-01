PHOTOS: Armed stand-off during tense hostage situation

Marc Stapelberg Full Profile Login to follow

A MAN remains in custody after he held a woman hostage in a tense stand off with police in Goonellabah this afternoon.

After hours of negotiations involving specialist officers, the man surrendered without incident to police. The woman who was held hostage and a friend at were uninjured during the ordeal.

Inspector Nicole Bruce said police were initially called to the Heather Avenue home about 12.30pm after reports of a man making threats.

Officers from the State Protection Support Unit were called, along with bomb specialists and heavily armed police.

During the situation, residents were told to lock their doors, stay inside and stay away from windows.