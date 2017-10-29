PHOTOS: Alstonville Show was the 'biggest, best ever'

Showgirl runner up Maya Layton, winner Mel Chapman, Miss Showgirl winner Erica Kelly, Miss Showgirl runner up Angelina Marchant and Miss Showgirl highly commended Jenna Robinson.

ABOUT 15 years ago the Alstonville Show was on the verge of coming to an end.

But judging by the crowd that turned up to the event on Saturday, those days are well and truly over.

Alstonville Show Society president Sam Stephens said they had put a lot of work into making sure the show was the best it could be.

"This is a 365-day business for a two-day show," he said.

"We want to make it a great spectacle for the community.

"We take a lot of pride in what we do here ... we put everything into it."

The show had record entries in the cattle section, plus they had the horse and chicken sections, and there was plenty of rides and entertainment, including the popular monster trucks, barnyard babies, circus, reptile awareness and fireworks on both Friday and Saturday nights.

The Showgirl competition was strongly contested this year - judges said they found it difficult to choose winners in the Showgirl and Miss Showgirl categories.

The 2017 Alstonville Showgirl is Mel Chapman, 20, a student who is studying agriculture.

She said she was shocked to win, but was looking forward to the 12 months ahead.

The runner up was Maya Layton.

In the Miss Showgirl competition, the winner was Erica Kelly, runner up was Angelina Marchant and a highly commended went to Jenna Robinson.

Ballina Shire mayor David Wright said it was good to see a big crowd at this year's Alstonville Show.

"The weather has been good and there's a lot here for the kids," he said.

"Fifteen years ago, this show was close to closing down, and that would have been a shame.

"Now we have a new lease of life."