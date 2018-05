Students from Trinity Catholic College participated in the first Colour Run charity event in aid of raising money for people suffering from MND. With more than 600 students running the event and 100kg of coloured chalk the event was quiet a spectacle.

STUDENTS from Trinity Catholic College participated in the first Colour Run charity event in aid of raising money for people suffering from Motor Neurone Disease.

With more than 600 students running the event and 100kg of coloured chalk used, the event was quite a spectacle.