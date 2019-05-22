PHOTOS: All the glitz, glamour of Beef Week fashion show

IT WAS a near sell-out crowd at Casino RSM Club on Tuesday night for the annual Northern Star Celebration of Fashion.

The fashion show, which is part of Casino Beef Week festivities, is a highly-popular event showcasing the very best fashion, millinery and creations the Richmond Valley and Kyogle region has to offer.

From children's wear to menswear, pyjamas to locally-crafted millinery, the show had something for everyone.

Local fashion houses on show included Arum, Fitzmax, George Gooley's Menswear as well as millinery and accessories from Karen Bailey Millinery and Mollymay Designs and many more.

A highlight of the night was when Reuse Weddings had the crowd in stitches while showing off their rentable wedding attire, after business owner Rani Neil dragged her "groom” down the aisle in a before planting him with a kiss.