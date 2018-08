MORE than 300 players stepped onto the courts on Sunday for the Ballina All Age Netball Carnival.

Organisers said a record 31 teams competed in the event, with teams coming from Ballina, Lennox, Brunswick Byron, Alstonville and Lismore.

The event was a huge success thanks to support from all the teams, umpires, volunteers and families.

The weather also held up its end of the bargain, with clear blue skies for the netballers and spectators to enjoy.