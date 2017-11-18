PHOTOS: All the action at the Bangalow Show

Chelsea Campbell, 10, and Kate Disson, 9, help to prepare the hay for cattle at the Bangalow Show.

Chelsea Campbell, 10, and Kate Disson, 9, help to prepare the hay for cattle at the Bangalow Show. Marc Stapelberg

THIS year marks the 120th anniversary of the Bangalow Show, with the town's rural beginnings on display this weekend at the old showground.

The show's theme this year pays homage to dairy cattle, in recognition of the importance of the industry in the district.

"In the early 1900s the Bangalow Show was the largest dairy cattle competition in the Southern Hemisphere and in the Commonwealth," show secretary Karen Ryan said.

Cow-inspired events this year will include the Rockabilly Cowgirl of the Show and the Holy Cow Batman challenge in which children aged nine years and under can dress as their favourite superhero and compete in racing events.

The show will also feature the Quite Large Beefsteak Tomato Competition, with organisers on the lookout for the heaviest and best presented beefsteak tomato.

Organisers have also issued a call to local families with a history of exhibiting cattle at the show to be part of the Firebrand event.

The historical event will feature the brands used in past years to mark cattle.

Head steward Megan Savins has already sourced more than 80 individual brands which will be used to brand a piece of timber to be kept for posterity.