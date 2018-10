Far North Coast hockey players Mark Harris, Brett Crawford, Darryl Hughes and Grafton's Matt Lobsey are in the NSW over-40s team at the Australian hockey masters.

QUEENSLAND, Tasmania and Victoria reigned supreme in the first lot of finals at the Australian Masters Hockey Championships at Hepburn Park, Goonellbah.

NSW won silver medals in over-35s, over-40s and over-45 finals.

Competition continues this week with finals for the over-50s and above on Saturday.