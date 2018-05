Susanna Freymark Full Profile Login to follow

IT WAS a perfect autumn day for Beef Meets Reef Festival, one of the most popular events on the Beef Week calendar.

Held at Evans Head on Sunday, the family-friendly program included pig races, tug-of-war championships, street entertainment, markets and much more.

There were also plenty of rides and games for the kids to enjoy.

And there will be a lot more on offer as Casino's Beef Week continues.

For more information, visit the website.