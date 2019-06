Action from the New South Wales PSSA boys hockey championships at Hepburn Park, Goonellabah.

Action from the New South Wales PSSA boys hockey championships at Hepburn Park, Goonellabah. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

FINALS of the New South Wales PSSA boys hockey championships will be played at Hepburn Park, Goonellabah today.

There have been 14 teams from across the state competing at the event since Tuesday.

North Coast had two teams in the competition while a few players from Lismore were also picked to play in the Polding side.

The final will be played today at 1.15pm with 14 players named in the NSW team in the post match presentation.