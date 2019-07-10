PHOTOS: Action from national hockey championships

Mitchell Craig Full Profile Login to follow

GOONELLABAH'S impressive hockey facilities at Hepburn Park are hosting the Australian under-21 hockey championships this week, with plenty of action on the field.

Teams, coaches and spectators from each state and territory have arrived in town for the prestigious event.

Our photographer was at Hepburn Park today to capture some of the talented players in action.

Competition continues today and again over the weekend.

Visit www.northernstar.com.au for more stories about the hockey championship and photo galleries.