Northern Metros catcher Michael Stephenson during the game against Canberra at Albert Park at the Australian Little League Baseball Championship. Marc Stapelberg

THE Australian Little League Baseball Championships are being held in Lismore for the second straight year, with games getting under way this week.

Sixteen teams from across Australia have been playing at the Albert Park complex.

Five players from Far North Coast were back again, including Michael Maher, Lachlan O'Sullivan, Angus Smyth, Hamish Weekes and Wes Wilford.