PHOTOS: A magic night out for charity

AUSTRALIAN illusionist and escapologist, Cosentino enthralled guests with his story telling and a little magic.

He was a special guest on Friday night at the Ballina RSL, where The Northern Star Club held one of their biggest entertainment events, hosting over 200 guests.

Cosentino stole the show while business owners raised over $4,000 for Lifeline charity and Northern Star General Manager Rod Harris said "it was one of our best nights yet”.

"It's a real taste of what's in store as we have a big line up of guests for the club.”