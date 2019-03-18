Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Northern Star Club featuring illusionist and escapologist Cosentino
Northern Star Club featuring illusionist and escapologist Cosentino Amy Baxter/The New Camera House
News

PHOTOS: A magic night out for charity

18th Mar 2019 10:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSTRALIAN illusionist and escapologist, Cosentino enthralled guests with his story telling and a little magic.

He was a special guest on Friday night at the Ballina RSL, where The Northern Star Club held one of their biggest entertainment events, hosting over 200 guests.

Cosentino stole the show while business owners raised over $4,000 for Lifeline charity and Northern Star General Manager Rod Harris said "it was one of our best nights yet”.

"It's a real taste of what's in store as we have a big line up of guests for the club.”

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
charity northern rivers community the northern star club
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Laundry appliance catches fire in home

    premium_icon Laundry appliance catches fire in home

    Breaking CREWS are attending the scene.

    • 18th Mar 2019 11:16 AM
    Public safety concerns raised in wake of fatal shooting

    premium_icon Public safety concerns raised in wake of fatal shooting

    Crime Security at NSW hospitals questioned in wake of fatal shooting

    • 18th Mar 2019 10:21 AM
    Police raid NSW homes of massacre terrorist’s family

    premium_icon Police raid NSW homes of massacre terrorist’s family

    Crime Raids have hit Australian terrorist's family homes

    • 18th Mar 2019 9:42 AM
    Investigation reveals cause of fatal plane crash

    premium_icon Investigation reveals cause of fatal plane crash

    News A man died when his Cessna crashed on the Northern Rivers in 2017